Progress MS-34 spacecraft successfully launched into orbit

MOSCOW, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia launched the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies.

According to the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), the Progress MS-34, which was launched from the Baikonur spacepor, carried "more than 2.5 tonnes" of supplies to the ISS, including 1,348 kilograms of dry cargo in the pressurized compartment, among it 483 kilograms of food, 333 kilogrmas of sanitary and hyigene items, 311 kilograms of upgrade and repair gear, 146 kilograms of personal protection equipment, 75 kilograms of medical equipment and scientific gear.

The refueling section also carried 700 kilograms of propellant, 420 kilograms of water and 50 kilograms of oxygen.

The most prominent item loaded into the pressurized cargo section of the vehicle was the Orlan-MKS suit No. 8 to support spacewalks from the Russian Segment of the station.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the ISS on April 28 at approximately 12:01 a.m. GMT.