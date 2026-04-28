Oil prices hit two-week high

LONDON, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices climbed about 3% to a two-week high on Monday as peace talks between the United States (US) and Iran stalled and shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.

Brent futures rose US$2.90, or 2.8%, to US$108.23 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$1.97, or 2.1%, to US$96.37.

That put Brent up for a sixth day in a row for the first time since March 2025 and on track for its highest close since April 7.