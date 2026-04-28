UAE drives global action on nuclear regulation at IAEA conference

VIENNA, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), led by its Director-General, Christer Viktorsson, is participating in the International Conference on Effective Nuclear and Radiation Regulatory Systems, organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, which is being held from 27th to 30th April 2026.

The conference brings together global regulators and experts to strengthen nuclear and radiation regulatory systems, with a focus on competence, agility and international collaboration in addressing emerging challenges.

During the conference, FANR highlighted the UAE’s key milestones in building a robust, future-ready regulatory framework, including advancing national capacity through structured workforce development and international engagement, supported by initiatives such as the Emirates Nuclear and Radiation Academy (ENRA).

FANR also showcased an advanced and agile regulatory framework capable of addressing emerging technologies and evolving nuclear security challenges through risk-informed, adaptive approaches.

In addition, the Authority demonstrated progress in enhancing regulatory effectiveness through innovation and digital transformation, including modern tools to strengthen oversight and decision-making, as well as initiatives such as the Intelligent Operational Nuclear Safety System (IONS) to reinforce resilience. These efforts are complemented by strengthened international cooperation and leadership, contributing to global regulatory dialogue and shaping the international agenda across the pillars of competence, agility, and connection.

FANR also underscored the UAE’s leadership in initiating, for the first time, a global Call for Action following the 2023 conference in Abu Dhabi, shifting the focus from dialogue to practical implementation by enabling Member States to translate recommendations into real, tangible actions.

The initiative introduced a structured framework supported by a dedicated working group, action plans and implementation tools, and has since driven measurable progress across key areas, including leadership, regulatory agility, trust, and international collaboration and capacity building, with growing engagement and concrete submissions from Member States worldwide.

“FANR’s participation reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening nuclear and radiation regulatory systems through innovation, collaboration, and sustained capacity building. The progress achieved since the previous conference demonstrates the importance of translating dialogue into real actions that enhance regulatory effectiveness globally,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR.

The conference serves as a key international platform for advancing regulatory approaches and fostering collaboration among Member States to ensure the safe, secure, and sustainable use of nuclear and radiation technologies.