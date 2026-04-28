'Abu Dhabi Municipality' organises initiative to raise awareness on preserving urban landscape

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has organised the ‘Little Inspector’ initiative across several cities and locations, targeting children, school students and community members.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the city’s public appearance, reducing visual pollution and encouraging community participation in protecting the environment and public facilities.

At Khalifa City Square, shool students took part in activities designed to instil positive values, strengthen their sense of responsibility towards the city’s aesthetic and encourage active participation in addressing visual distortion.

In Rabdan, the initiative focused on raising children’s awareness of preserving the city’s appearance and reducing visual pollution, while highlighting the role of community participation in environmental protection. It also promoted the proper use of public facilities through interactive activities aimed at fostering responsibility and a sense of belonging.

At Shakhbout City Square, the Municipality further promoted awareness of maintaining cleanliness across the city and public facilities, instilling responsibility among children towards their environment and encouraging community participation and teamwork. The event featured family-friendly educational and recreational activities centred on preserving public assets.

In Zayed City, the initiative targeted all residents, particularly children and parents, to enhance community awareness of preserving public facilities and reinforcing responsible behaviours.

The programme was also held at Al Taanus Park in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, where activities were designed to improve children’s understanding of environmental practices and the use of public spaces, while developing observation and exploration skills through interactive workshops.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to organising similar initiatives throughout the year, describing them as an effective model that combines education and engagement to foster generations more aware of preserving the city’s urban landscape and public facilities.