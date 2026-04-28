MBZUH Supreme Academic Council reviews academic programmes, research initiatives

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Supreme Academic Council of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) convened its 11th session at the university's Abu Dhabi campus, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Supreme Academic Council and Chairman of the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The session was attended by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, University Chancellor.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Abdullah said the meeting came amid recent regional developments, which he said highlighted the resilience of the UAE’s institutions, the wisdom of its leadership and the cohesion of its society.

He noted the country’s ability to navigate challenges while maintaining continuity in daily life, education and economic activity. He added that the situation underscored the effectiveness of national policies built on defence readiness, security, diplomacy and a strong economy, enabling stability alongside continued development.

Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed expectations for the university to advance its outcomes, particularly in developing graduates who combine academic excellence with strong character, national awareness and the ability to contribute to Islamic and humanities scholarship.

Council members reviewed agenda items, offering observations and proposals that were referred for further action and recommendations.

The session concluded with a reaffirmation of the university's commitment to its strategic vision, including advancing academic programmes, strengthening research quality, and expanding its network of partnerships, aimed at strengthening its global role in promoting moderation and cross-cultural knowledge exchange.