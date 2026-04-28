'SEHA CLINICS' secures two global awards, with standout recognition at IBPC 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has earned two prestigious international accolades, headlined by major recognition at the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC) 2025, alongside the BIZZ Award 2025 for Excellence in Healthcare Innovation.

At the 11th International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), a leading global benchmark for innovation and excellence, SEHA CLINICS secured 4- and 5-star rankings across three pioneering healthcare initiatives: Diagnostic AI – Retinal Screening (5 Stars Awarded, Top 50 Finalist); Elevating Dietitian Strategy and Performance at SEHA CLINICS (4 Stars Awarded); Digital Transformation of Permit to Work System at SEHA CLINICS (4 Stars Awarded).

SEHA CLINICS was also recognised with the BIZZ Award 2025 for Excellence in Healthcare Innovation, marking its fifth win from the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB).

The IBPC serves as a global platform recognising organisations that demonstrate impactful best practices across sectors, from digital transformation to ESG and healthcare delivery.

On this occasion, Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said, “To be awarded at IBPC 2025 for three distinct projects across such different areas of healthcare transformation is a true honour. This achievement reflects our integrated approach, where clinical excellence and operational efficiency come together to deliver the highest standards of patient care.”

“These achievements further strengthen SEHA CLINICS’s leadership position within the UAE healthcare sector, setting new benchmarks through the integration of advanced technologies, international best practices, and patient centred care models. SEHA CLINICS continues to invest in digital health solutions, AI driven diagnostics, and innovative care delivery, supporting the UAE’s vision for a world class healthcare ecosystem”, she added.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Salama Mohamed Al Hosani , Acting Chief Medical Officer, SEHA CLINICS said, “One win is an honour; five wins mark a pattern of excellence. This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our teams and our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care every day.”