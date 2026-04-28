UAE Judo Federation selects 8 athletes for Astana Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Judo Federation has approved the national team’s participation in the Astana Grand Slam, organised by the Kazakhstan Judo Federation and scheduled for 8th to 10th May 2026.

The UAE squad consists of seven male and one female athlete: Simon Constantin (Under 60kg); Narmand Bayan (Under 66kg); Naji Yazbek and Karim Abdul Latif (Under 73kg); Omar Jad (Under 81kg); Aram Gorgian (Under 90kg); Omar Marouf (Over 100kg); and Bshairat Khroudi (Women’s 52kg).

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Dere’i, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the Astana Grand Slam is a key event in the team’s calendar. It follows participation in the Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan from 30th April to 3rd May, as part of preparations for qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Al Dere’i added that the UAE delegation will be led by Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee and Vice President of the Federation, and will include head coach Viktor Sikrov along with the supporting technical staff.