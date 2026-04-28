Kazakhstan President reviews Astana Smart City project

ASTANA, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Presight on Friday welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Centre, for an official presentation of the Astana Smart City platform.

Developed in partnership with the Astana city administration, the AI platform powered by advanced algorithms integrates data from transport, infrastructure, and public safety systems into a unified operational environment. This enables city authorities to monitor activity in real time, respond more rapidly to incidents, and coordinate services more effectively, improving overall service delivery.

Additionally, as part of the official tour and presentation, Presight showcased its Command and Control Centre, and presented to the President the first sovereign data centre built to meet the city’s intelligence systems requirements.

Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, underscored the national significance of the initiative and its role in building sovereign AI capabilities.

“Astana Smart City is a foundational step toward building an AI-driven government. By integrating city systems into a unified digital environment, we are creating the conditions for data-driven decision-making, more proactive public services, and a new model of governance powered by AI," he said.

Zhenis Kassymbek, Mayor of Astana, highlighted the scale and practical impact of the project, “This is not just about digitalisation - we are building a unified urban management system where all services operate in coordination. This will significantly improve efficiency, safety and quality of life in the city.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “Kazakhstan has taken a clear and deliberate approach to building long-term national capability in AI. What we are seeing in Astana reflects that commitment, with connected systems, faster decision making, and more coordinated operations. This is not about deploying individual technologies, but about building an integrated foundation that can scale across sectors over time.”

Kazakhstan is a key growth market for Presight, with Astana serving as its Central Asia headquarters and a growing local team delivering these systems on the ground. The work in Astana reflects a broader approach to integrating intelligence into the systems that support cities and economies.

Presight will showcase its intelligence systems in Kazakhstan and across global markets at GITEX Central Asia, taking place on 4th to 5th May 2026 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.