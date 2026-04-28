Tawazun named as Strategic Partner at 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE’s national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) as a strategic partner for its fifth edition, taking place from 4th to 7th May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Recognised as the UAE’s premier industrial event, the platform serves as a key driver of manufacturing growth and technological advancement, while providing a global hub for innovation, collaboration and investment.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company.

Tawazun’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for future industries and advanced technologies, emanating from its role as an enabler of the defence industries sector.

The event brings together decision-makers, industry experts and entrepreneurs, encouraging constructive dialogue, unlocking new opportunities for industrial development, and strengthening integration across related sectors.

The Council continues to align national efforts with the UAE’s strategic priorities across vital sectors. In its role supporting defence procurement, it ensures that its programmes are strategically aligned with long-term national capability requirements, while upholding principles of value maximisation and industrial localisation.

This is complemented by efforts to empower national talent, drive innovation, and enhance the integration of national entities into global value chains within defence and advanced technology industries.

Tawazun’s participation in the event underscores its commitment to strengthening industrial integration across the UAE, advancing localisation efforts, attracting strategic investments, accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, and building national capabilities. These efforts support the UAE’s broader ambition to develop a competitive, innovation-driven industrial economy.

Since its establishment in 1992, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement has played a pivotal role in advancing technological progress, driving economic diversification, and supporting the UAE’s defence and security sectors.

During its participation, the Council will showcase a range of key projects and initiatives, alongside partnership and collaboration opportunities that contribute to the development of the UAE’s defence industrial ecosystem.

It will also highlight its programmes aimed at advancing regulatory frameworks, conformity systems, standards and accreditation within the defence sector—enhancing quality, improving efficiency, and reinforcing industrial sustainability and resilience across the national ecosystem.