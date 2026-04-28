'Majra' launches agricultural category under 'Sustainable Impact Challenge'

Al Ain, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund, in collaboration with the National Agricultural Centre, has launched the agricultural category under the “Sustainable Impact Challenge”, to empower the agricultural sector and accelerate the achievement of sustainable impact at the national level.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chairwoman of the Board of the National Agricultural Centre , witnessed the launch during the UAE Agricultural Exhibition and Conference 2026, held at ADNEC Al Ain, which concluded on Sunday.

This step aligns with the UAE’s national priorities to strengthen food security and accelerate the transition toward more efficient and sustainable production models, enabling applied agricultural initiatives to scale, maximise their positive impact, and enhance their access to markets.

The launch also reflects Majra’s role in directing efforts toward practical projects that deliver tangible impact, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector, improving resource efficiency, and supporting the sustainability of food supply chains in the UAE.

"Through the agriculture category, we focus on enabling projects that enhance production efficiency, optimise resource use, and strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, while supporting the access of local products to markets," said Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund.

She added, "We also work to connect these projects to a broader ecosystem of cross-sector partnerships, including government sectors, the private sector, academic institutions, as well as non-profit and impact-driven organisations, contributing to the acceleration of sustainable outcomes.”

The “Sustainable Impact Challenge” is a structured national challenge that enables entities and individuals to showcase projects implemented within the UAE, offering innovative solutions to social and environmental challenges within a framework that enhances implementation quality and ensures sustainable results.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agricultural Centre, said, “The launch of the agricultural category represents an important step toward supporting and empowering farmers in the UAE and strengthening their role in developing the agricultural sector, contributing to improved productivity and sustainability across food supply chains.”

He added, “Strengthening integration among stakeholders and expanding partnerships with the private sector are key to supporting farmers and improving their access to markets, contributing positively to national food security.”

The agricultural category aims to highlight agricultural projects implemented within the UAE that contribute to improving productivity, optimising resource use, and promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

The challenge follows a multi-stage process that includes project submission, public voting, and expert review, leading to the recognition of outstanding projects, supporting their growth and expansion. Winners will be recognised during the Impact Summit scheduled for October.