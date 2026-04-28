Make it in the Emirates 2026 platform to launch largest edition on May 4

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) will take place from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group.

The launch of MIITE 2026 coincides with the Cabinet’s approval of a set of strategic initiatives and decisions aimed at strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s industrial sector, ensuring business continuity, and reinforcing the readiness of the national economy.

MIITE 2026 focuses on transforming these national priorities into tangible economic and commercial momentum. It provides the opportunity to explore the UAE’s integrated industrial ecosystem that brings together manufacturers, investors, SMEs, startups, job seekers, and the wider public. The platform serves as a strategic hub to expand procurement channels, forge partnerships, secure supply chains, and direct high-impact investment effectively, turning national strategic priorities into measurable, on-the-ground outcomes.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership, continues to develop the industrial sector and increase its contribution to economic growth, particularly as industry plays a fundamental role in economic resilience and sustainable growth."

"Our national industrial sector continues to raise the bar of ambition, advancing into a new phase where our industries move beyond a local role to become a globally influential force, underpinned by exceptional resilience and artificial intelligence, which is redefining the UAE’s competitiveness and confidently shaping its future," he said.

Dr. Al Jaber added that the newly approved government initiatives will reinforce a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, as one of the most important drivers of the next phase of growth. These initiatives represent a qualitative leap in the UAE’s industrial development journey, and present a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to accelerating economic growth.

They form an integrated ecosystem that combines demand stimulation, access to financing, and enhanced decision-making readiness, strengthening the competitiveness of national companies and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

He added that MIITE 2026 will focus on translating this ambitious agenda into tangible outcomes and has evolved into a space where national industrial priorities are transformed into real opportunities, partnerships, and impactful projects. The fifth edition of the platform underscores the UAE’s strong industrial foundations, presenting a live model of industrial resilience through reliable supply chains, scalable national companies, and local innovations that generate sustainable value.

Dr. Al Jaber further emphasised that MIITE 2026 serves as a platform to effectively showcase the achievements of the UAE’s national industry, conveying a clear message that the country is steadily advancing toward a stronger, more future-ready industrial phase.

It positions industry as a primary engine of economic growth, strengthening national manufacturing capabilities, empowering investors, accelerating the adoption of AI and advanced technologies, expanding local manufacturing, and enhancing the competitiveness of national products.

The Cabinet-approved initiatives include the establishment of a national industrial resilience fund valued at AED1 billion to support the localisation of vital industries, enhance supply chain resilience, and build strategic stockpiles across key sectors such as food, manufacturing, base metals, mechanical, electrical, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, advanced technology, and construction.

They also include expanding the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme into a mandatory framework covering all federal government entities, as well as companies with at least a 25 percent direct or indirect federal ownership stake – further directing national spending to support local industry.

In addition, a new policy has been approved to strengthen the presence of UAE-made products across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, beginning with essential goods such as bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread and basic bakery items, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils, and seasonal agricultural products.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), to accelerate the collection, integration, and real-time availability of strategic industrial data, supporting faster decision-making and enhancing sector readiness.

In its fifth edition, MIITE brings together more than 1,100 exhibitors across 12 industrial sectors, while introducing new procurement opportunities aimed at localising the production of approximately 5,000 products within the UAE. SMEs account for 61 percent of total MIITE 2026 participants.

The platform is expected to attract over 120,000 visitors, including international investors, manufacturers, decision-makers, and industry leaders from around the world.

MIITE 2026 will also feature a range of new industrial initiatives, alongside specialised platforms showcasing the latest advancements in manufacturing and industrial innovation, including robotics, autonomous systems, and AI-powered solutions.

Together, these initiatives take the UAE's industrial resilience agenda from policy to practice – securing supply, strengthening national capability, and sustaining the next phase of economic growth.