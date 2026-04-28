Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Mali

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted several areas in the Republic of Mali, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Council rejected all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, stressing that attacks on civilians and the intimidation of innocent people constitute a grave crime in violation of Islamic teachings, as well as international laws and norms.

It further called for strengthening joint international efforts to combat terrorism, address its root causes and promote dialogue and tolerance to support security, stability, and lasting peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Mali, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.