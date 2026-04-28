Indonesia commuter train crash toll rises to 15

JAKARTA, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from a train collision near the Indonesian capital Jakarta has risen to 15 with another 88 injured, a senior minister said on Tuesday, as emergency teams completed work to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage.

The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, with a carriage reserved for women bearing the brunt of the crash.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) is investigating the crash.