EU, ASEAN call for upholding navigation rights in Strait of Hormuz

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stressed the need to uphold freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

The two sides met at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) on 27th-28th April 2026 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam. The meeting was co-chaired by Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, as Country Coordinator of ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations, and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of their 25th ministerial meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership and promoting international peace and stability.

On the situation in the Middle East, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining maritime safety and security, and upholding freedom of navigation in and overflight above straits used for international navigation, in accordance with international law, as reflected in the 1982 UNCLOS.

"We expressed deep concern over any discriminatory or unilateral measures, that may impede or obstruct vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, or any straits used for international navigation, which are inconsistent with international law, as reflected in the 1982 UNCLOS," read the statement.

It also called for the restoration of the safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz, minimising disruption to the flow of food, energy and essential goods, and mitigating its adverse impact on global economic stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability, upholding international law and promoting dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts.

The statement continued, "We reiterated our unwavering support for safeguarding and strengthening the nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control architecture. We will continue to work towards a successful 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), building on our engagement throughout the current review cycle.

"We reaffirmed our unequivocal support for the NPT as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, the essential foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament in accordance with Article VI, and an important element in developing nuclear energy applications for peaceful purposes according to its Article IV."