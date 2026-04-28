Design platform FROMM., SPARK sign partnership deal in Milan

SHARJAH, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- FROMM., the design platform, operating from Msheireb (Doha) and Milan (Italy), has signed a new partnership with Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) during Milan Design Week 2026.

The agreement follows the SPARK delegation’s visit to Milan to experience FROMM.’s activities across the city, including its multiple exhibitions and cross-cultural design initiatives connecting Msheireb and Milan.

Through this partnership, FROMM.Lab, the educational and talent development arm of FROMM., will collaborate with SPARK on a dedicated programme focused on furniture and design. The initiative aims to support emerging talent, encourage creative exchange, and create new opportunities within the regional design sector.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, added, “This partnership reflects our vision to position Sharjah as a leading hub for creative industries and design-driven innovation. Through BASE39, our dedicated creative ecosystem, we are building a platform that connects talent, industry, and global networks. Collaborating with FROMM. and FROMM.Lab allows us to create meaningful pathways for designers from our region to engage internationally, while bringing global creative energy back to Sharjah.”