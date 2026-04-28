UAE volleyball team faces Qatar in Gulf Games opener 'Doha 2026'

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE men’s national volleyball team will face Qatar in its opening match at the fourth Gulf Games “Doha 2026”, which will be hosted in the Qatari capital from 16th to 22nd May.

The organising committee has announced the volleyball schedule, with the UAE starting its campaign against Qatar on 16th May, followed by matches against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, before concluding its participation against Oman on 22nd May in a single round-robin format.

The UAE Volleyball Federation said the team is currently holding an open training camp at Al Wasl Club until 1st May, with 17 players under head coach Ziad Larquash. This will be followed by a closed camp, including two friendly matches, before the squad is reduced to 12 players ahead of departure to Doha.

Awwad Al Mansoori, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Volleyball Federation, said the participation reflects efforts to strengthen Gulf sporting ties and enhance competitiveness, while showcasing the development of volleyball in the UAE despite preparation challenges.

He added that the training programme, held at Al Wasl Club, aims to improve physical and technical readiness, strengthen team cohesion and refine tactical performance through friendly matches.