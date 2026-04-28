RAK posts 15.5% growth in economic licence capital in Q1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah recorded a 15.5 percent increase in the total capital of economic licences in the first quarter of 2026, reaching around AED11.497 billion, reflecting continued investor confidence and a strong business environment.

Commercial licences accounted for the largest share at 62.3 percent, underscoring robust business activity and expansion in the emirate. Industrial licences followed at 19.3 percent, supported by growth in productive sectors, while professional licences made up 18.2 percent, pointing to expansion in services. Agricultural licences recorded the smallest share.

This balanced growth is the result of ongoing efforts by authorities to enhance the business ecosystem through facilitation packages, digital services, faster licensing procedures and incentive programmes aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and investors.

Al Nakheel ranked as the most attractive area for new businesses in the first quarter, supported by its strategic location and infrastructure, followed by Al Hamra Island and Al Qusaidat, highlighting expanding investment opportunities across the emirate.

The performance reflects sustained economic momentum in Ras Al Khaimah, driven by efforts to diversify income sources, improve the investment climate and attract high-quality projects to boost competitiveness regionally and globally.