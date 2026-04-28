SEC approves general organisational structures of municipalities

SHARJAH, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the council discussed a number of government-related topics aimed at achieving further progress across various fields and sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enabling government entities to perform their roles more efficiently and enhancing their institutional capabilities to achieve advanced levels of excellence and sustainability in government work, SEC approved the general organisational structures of the municipalities of cities and regions across the Emirate of Sharjah. These included Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Mleiha, Al Bataeh, and Al Hamriyah.

This approval reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to advancing the government work system in line with best practices, contributing to the development of qualified national talent capable of supporting the municipal sector, strengthening the delivery of leading technical services, and ensuring the protection of public health.

The council also reviewed a presentation on the results of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) 2026, held last January, with the participation of more than 120 companies showcasing over 200 projects. The exhibition achieved sales worth AED4.8 billion, while the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department recorded a 45.3% increase in revenues during the event.

The presentation included details on the number of visitors to the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, (ACRES) which exceeded 18,000 visitors from various nationalities. It also highlighted the accompanying programme, which featured 22 training courses, workshops, and panel discussions aimed at enhancing real estate awareness, investment knowledge, and guidance in buying and selling.