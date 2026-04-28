Mansour bin Zayed receives Syrian Minister of Religious Endowments

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri, Syria’s Minister of Religious Endowments, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to the prosperity and development of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority.