Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Don McCullin exhibition in Athens

SHARJAH, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated in the Greek capital, Athens, the exhibition of world-renowned photographer Sir Don McCullin, titled “Life, Death, & Everything in Between” The exhibition is organised by the Athens Photo World Awards in collaboration with the Xposure International Photography Festival.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the exhibition halls, listening to an overview of the main works on display, which span five decades of McCullin’s artistic rich career. He viewed a collection of photographs documenting harsh human moments from conflict zones in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Lebanon, alongside other works focusing on peaceful scenes in the English countryside, Africa, India, and Indonesia. He praised the profound humanitarian message conveyed through McCullin’s lens, which captures both human suffering and heroism in their most powerful forms.

The exhibition takes visitors on a profound visual journey titled “Life, Death, & Everything in Between” presenting a selection of McCullin’s most notable works that portray human suffering and resilience simultaneously. The journey begins with his early photographs in the impoverished areas of London, moves through scenes of violent conflict, and concludes with his later works focusing on beauty and peace. These works reflect McCullin’s exceptional mastery of visual composition and his unique ability to capture intense human emotion, earning him global recognition and the title of “Sir” in honour of his contributions to photography.

Sir Don McCullin is regarded as an icon in documentary photography, with a career spanning fifty years covering wars and humanitarian crises. He demonstrated exceptional courage and rare dedication in conveying human suffering under the harshest conditions. Despite sustaining serious injuries and being captured during his coverage of conflict zones, McCullin remained committed to his humanitarian mission.

Strengthening international artistic collaboration

The collaboration between the Xposure International Photography Festival—organised annually by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau—and the Athens Photo World Awards reflects the powerful role of photography in documentation, truth-telling, and highlighting the human dimension. It also demonstrates the significant global standing achieved by Xposure over the past ten years as a leading international platform where hundreds of photographers from around the world share impactful visual stories.

In a distinguished initiative, the exhibition of Sir Don McCullin will be transformed into a permanent exhibition at the MOMus–Thessaloniki Museum of Photography in Athens, representing an extension of artistic collaboration and a celebration of photography pioneers and their exceptional works.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed presented Sir Don McCullin with a special edition Leica “Monochrom” camera bearing the name and emblem of Sharjah. The camera was produced in a limited edition specifically for the Xposure International Photography Festival.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also visited the Acropolis Museum, touring its various galleries and listening to an overview of the building’s history and the significance of its unique archaeological location overlooking the Parthenon Temple.

One of the world’s most important museums

The Acropolis Museum is one of the most important archaeological museums in the world, covering an area of more than 25,000 square metres and housing over 4,000 artefacts dating back to the Classical and Roman periods. The museum is divided into three main sections: the first presents daily life in ancient Athens and the pre-Acropolis era; the second showcases prominent sculptures from the Parthenon Temple, including parts of its famous frieze; while the third features masterpieces of the Classical period, including the original Caryatid sculptures (the Acropolis maidens) dating back to the 5th century BC.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also reviewed the museum’s unique architectural design, which allows direct views of the Acropolis through its glass floors, as well as the advanced technologies used in displaying and preserving artefacts, including a sophisticated natural lighting system that replicates ideal conditions for showcasing marble sculptures.