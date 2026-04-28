Mohammed bin Rashid renames Ministerial Development Council as Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, chaired by Mansour bin Zayed

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved renaming the Ministerial Development Council as the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development.

The Council will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The decision reflects the UAE’s direction to place artificial intelligence at the heart of government work and policy development.

The change forms part of the new federal operating model, which aims to shift 50% of government work sectors, services and operations, within two years, to adopt Agentic AI systems for more autonomous execution and decision-making.

It supports the UAE Government’s efforts to build a more efficient, agile and future‑ready model, powered by innovation and advanced technologies, with a continued focus on enhancing quality of life.

The restructuring is part of implementing the announced 2-year transformation to Agentic AI in government operations. In the new model, advanced artificial intelligence is deployed to strengthen decision‑making, improve policy implementation and accelerate service delivery in line with global technological progress.

The Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development will oversee federal performance in delivering government policies and national priorities. It will review policies, legislation and strategies submitted by federal entities and provide recommendations to the Cabinet to ensure alignment and faster execution.

The Council will also supervise plans, programmes and projects that expand the use of artificial intelligence across federal operations, from service development to process optimisation and improved public spending efficiency.

In addition, the Council will evaluate solutions to enhance service quality and improve the experience of all community members, especially in key sectors such as healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure, transport, energy and telecommunications, ensuring faster, more efficient and AI-enabled services.