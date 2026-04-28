PureHealth receives full accreditation from AAHRPP for its SEHA, SSMC entities

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has achieved full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programmes (AAHRPP) for its SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) entities, recognising the strength of the group’s clinical research capabilities.

The research divisions of both entities operate under the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre (ADHRC), PureHealth’s integrated clinical research hub, which consolidates activity across 16 hospitals, primary care clinics and advanced laboratories in Abu Dhabi. With more than 200 active studies spanning early and advanced clinical trials, as well as translational research, ADHRC is underpinned by a unified governance framework that strengthens oversight and enables high-quality research at scale.

AAHRPP accreditation is internationally recognised as the gold standard for human research protection. It requires institutions to meet rigorous, voluntary peer-reviewed standards that go beyond regulatory requirements and demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical, high-quality research oversight. SEHA and SSMC have been granted full accreditation for a three-year term, demonstrating PureHealth’s leadership in advancing world-class, ethically governed clinical research and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for research and innovation.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, “PureHealth has built a globally competitive clinical research platform operating at the highest international standards. With this recognition, PureHealth joins a select group of internationally accredited institutions worldwide, reflecting the maturity of our governance framework and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for clinical research and life sciences innovation. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain firmly focused on accelerating high-impact research, that places meaningful outcomes for patients at the heart of everything that we do.”

AAHRPP accreditation is a key consideration for clinical trial sponsors and operators when selecting research sites. It provides independent assurance that institutions meet internationally recognised standards for ethics, human subject protection and operational integrity, enabling the delivery of complex, high-impact clinical research. By securing AAHRPP accreditation, PureHealth strengthens its competitive position as a preferred regional partner for complex, high-impact clinical trials, differentiating itself through independently validated ethical and operational excellence.

Elyse I. Summers, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAHRPP, said, “AAHRPP congratulates PureHealth on their achievement of accreditation. We are honoured and proud to welcome PureHealth into our global family of fine accredited organisations. PureHealth has demonstrated a deep and thoroughgoing commitment to AAHRPP’s rigorous standards, which are designed to protect the safety and welfare of the human beings whose participation in research makes the entire enterprise possible.”

As Abu Dhabi advances its healthcare and life sciences strategy, this accreditation reinforces PureHealth’s role in positioning the Emirate as a globally competitive destination for ethically governed, high-quality clinical research.