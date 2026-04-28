Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation initiatives in Morocco promoting children’s reading, inclusive learning

RABAT, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation, and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, oversaw a series of cultural and humanitarian initiatives organised by the Foundation in Rabat, in celebration of the city’s designation as UNESCO World Book Capital 2026.

Designed to support children and expand access to learning, the initiatives reflect a shared commitment to advancing knowledge, inclusion, and human development through meaningful cultural engagement.

The visit featured Kalimat Foundation’s two flagship programmes. Under the “Pledge a Library” initiative, the Foundation gifted a Portable Library containing Arabic-language children’s books to the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation at The Children’s Hospital of Rabat, alongside reading and cultural activities for young patients.

Through its “ARA” initiative, the Foundation also provided inclusive and audio books to the Alaouite Organization for the Promotion of the Blind in Morocco (OAPAM), benefiting more than 170 blind and visually impaired students across different age groups. The accessible resources are thoughtfully designed to bring visually disabled and sighted children together through a shared reading experience, combining printed text, braille, and tactile illustrations.

These efforts form part of Kalimat Foundation’s wider mission to champion every child’s right to read and broaden equal access to knowledge through programmes tailored to children’s needs and long-term development. They also reflect the shared interest of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco in empowering future generations and advancing cultural and humanitarian initiatives with lasting impact.

Commenting on the initiatives, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Access to books is a fundamental right that must be available to every child, regardless of circumstance. Knowledge is a force for empowerment that creates hope, broadens future horizons, and opens wider spaces for understanding and imagination. It also strengthens children’s ability to overcome challenges with confidence.”

She added, “These initiatives in Morocco reflect an extension of Sharjah’s cultural and humanitarian vision, which views knowledge as a bridge between peoples and a means of strengthening human connection. They also reflect the strong relationship between the UAE and Morocco, and a shared commitment to empowering future generations through cultural initiatives that reinforce the values of learning and strengthen the presence of reading in children’s lives.”

For her part, Naila Fennich, President of the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation, said, “These initiatives reflect a deeply rooted humanitarian vision led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, one that places culture and knowledge at the heart of support systems for people, particularly where children are most in need of hope and care.”

She added, “Integrating books into therapeutic environments is a meaningful step in supporting children’s psychological recovery. It gives them space to imagine and connect with a world beyond their health challenges. We value this collaboration with Kalimat Foundation, which presents an advanced model linking culture with humanitarian action and reinforces that investing in reading is an investment in people and their future.”

Dr. Salaheddine Semmar, Secretary General of OAPAM, said, “Providing accessible books for blind and visually impaired children is a vital step towards achieving knowledge equity and enabling them to learn independently. Making knowledge available in these formats opens wider opportunities for participation in society and strengthens their confidence and ability to express themselves within a more inclusive and sustainable educational environment.”

He added, “This collaboration with Kalimat Foundation reflects a comprehensive vision and highlights Sharjah’s leading role in supporting cultural and humanitarian initiatives that place people at the centre of their priorities.”

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi was received at the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation, in The Children’s Hospital of Rabat, by Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication; Fatiha El Moudni, Mayor of Rabat; Charaf Ahmimed, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Maghreb; Naila Fennich, President of the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation; Raouf Mohsine, Director- General of Ibn Sina University Hospital Centre; Amina Barakat, Director-General of The Children’s Hospital of Rabat; and Karima Achour, Vice President of the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation.

The programme included the opening of the Mobile Book Museum at the Dr. Abderrahmane Fennich Foundation within the hospital, a musical performance by children enrolled in the Foundation’s music programme, and an interactive storytelling session presented by acclaimed Moroccan actress Amal Ayouch.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi also gifted copies of her book World Book Capital to children at the hospital and joined them for commemorative photographs.

“ARA” at OAPAM

Upon her arrival at OAPAM, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi was welcomed by H.H. Princess Lalla Lamia Solh, President of OAPAM, alongside Dr. Salaheddine Semmar and a number of cultural and educational figures.

The visit included an introductory presentation on the organisation’s programmes and services, a cultural performance by visually impaired students, and a tour of classrooms and learning spaces, including an overview of the educational and rehabilitation programmes offered to students.