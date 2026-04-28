Creators HQ, Alfan open applications for Content Creators Fund

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, in partnership with leading content creator empowerment platform Alfan, announced the opening of applications for content creators wishing to join the inaugural cohort of the Social Content Fund programme.

This follows the strategic partnership signed between Creators HQ and Alfan during the 4th edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which concluded in Dubai on 11 January 2026.

The announcement was made during Creators Gathering, the event bringing together over 1,000 content creators, media professionals, which kicked off today at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai.

Organised by Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, the event features a dynamic agenda of panel discussions and professional workshops led by top creators, aiming to upskill content creators and enhance their digital toolkits, while enhancing the quality and impact of Arabic content across all digital platforms.

The programme’s official results and the winners of the AED 5 million funding will be unveiled at the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in 2027.

The Social Content Fund initiative aims to empower and support content creators specialising in family- and society-focused themes, and to fund high-quality creative content production that supports family cohesion, promotes positive values within society, and nurtures future generations based on closeness, compassion, and shared noble goals.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, emphasised that the launch of the Social Content Fund is a strategic investment in collective awareness aimed at positioning creators as active contributors Arab family cohesion by producing high quality, meaningful content designed to resonate with every household.

AlHammadi added, “The launch reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a comprehensive content economy ecosystem, advancing meaningful content that instills family values and fosters a positive social impact. The Social Content Fund further underscores the confidence in Arab creativity and excellence, empowering creators to produce content that resonates with younger generations, serving to safeguard our achievements, nurture the youth and realise their aspirations for a better future.”

Mohamad Fattal, Founder and CEO of Alfan, underscored Alfan’s dedication to empowering Social Content Fund participants to turn creative visions into successful ventures. Fattal characterized the launch as a major milestone in elevating social content to professional standards, providing the tools and funding necessary to deliver tangible impact.

Fattal stated, “The Social Content Fund marks a significant shift that embodies Alfan’s leading role in discovering talent capable of shaping the future of content. We aim to help these talented creators introduce family-oriented edutainment that adds genuine value to the content landscape.”

The Social Content Fund targets creators of educational, edutainment, human-interest storytelling, animation and health and nutrition content that is family-friendly socially empowering

Creators HQ and Alfan will jointly provide AED5 million in support to 50 content creators in the inaugural cohort, through training courses and programmes, advanced filming equipment and tools, state-of-the-art studios, and other content creation resources. The initiative also supports creators in collaborating with social media platforms and leading content-focused brands, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of their projects.

Creators can apply for the Social Content Fund programme starting today until 10 May 2026, via the following link: https://creatorshq.com/alfan-x-creators-hq/.

Applicants must have regular high-quality video production, have no less than 100,000 followers on YouTube, produce positive content that meets requirements, and adhere to an ambition production plan under the programme.

Participants in the Social Content Fund will benefit from specialised workshops led by content strategy experts, personal brand marketing opportunities, financial growth support, and one-year access to the Alfan.io platform. They also benefit from offers introduced by Creators HQ and Alfan.

To attract global talent, the initiative offers relocation assistance and Golden Visa support, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovative digital content creation and a leading incubator for content creators from around the world, while attracting more international creative talent to live, work, and thrive in the UAE.