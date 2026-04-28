Ai Media Lab launches Risha.ai: First integrated Arabic AI platform purpose-built for regional content creators

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ai Media Lab, a leading developer of AI solutions tailored to regional requirements and part of UAE-based Visioneers, has unveiled Risha.ai, the first integrated Arabic artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for content creators across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The announcement was made during Creators Gathering, the event bringing together over 1,000 content creators, media professionals, which kicked off today at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai.

Organised by Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, the event features a dynamic agenda of panel discussions and professional workshops led by top creators, aiming to upskill content creators and enhance their digital toolkits, while enhancing the quality and impact of Arabic content across all digital platforms.

Risha.ai is the first AI platform developed specifically to support the Arabic language, its various dialects and its cultural diversity. By supporting Arabic language diacritics and local nuances, the platform provides Arab content creators with an advanced, intelligent alternative to global platforms, which are typically optimised for English.

Risha.ai provides a comprehensive, all-in-one creative suite: from professional scriptwriting and multimedia generation to dubbing and social media management.

Distinguished by the region’s first dual AI avatar system for interactive podcasts, the platform draws on the New Media Academy’s professional text library to ensure high-quality storytelling.

The platform is specifically engineered for the Arab region, offering a deep mastery of cultural humour and regional narrative styles to empower creators.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said that the launch of Risha.ai by Visioneers’ Ai Media Lab marks a key contribution that bolsters the authenticity of Arabic digital content, using tools attuned to our language and the depth of our culture. AlHammadi noted that the platform embodies the UAE’s strategic vision to pioneer the global content economy and empower a new generation of professional, high-impact Arabic media.

AlHammadi stated, “Risha.ai launches with a major competitive edge, providing the native Arabic tools necessary for Arab creatives to transform their vision into globally impactful content. This platform helps shift the focus from technology consumption to AI innovation that mirrors today’s technology shifts.”

Khalid Abusido, CEO at Ai Media Lab, said, “The launch of Risha.ai is a significant milestone in developing AI technologies capable of high-performance Arabic language processing. Through this platform, we aim to empower Arab content creators to express their creativity using intelligent tools that understand their language and culture, enabling them to produce world-class content in record time.”

Abusido added: “We believe the future of media in the region will be driven by Arabic AI. Ai Media Lab aims to lead this transformation with hands-on solutions that deliver real results for both creators and organisations.”

Strategic platform

Risha.ai is a strategic platform launched to address the digital gap for 420-440 million Arabic speakers, as Arabic content currently constitutes only 3% of global data.

The platform streamlines content creation by integrating scriptwriting, video generation, and dubbing into a single workflow. This all-in-one approach significantly reduces production time and costs, compared to conventional production.

Targeting 348 million Arabic-speaking internet users, Risha.ai leverages a MENA AI market growing at a 35% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and valued at an estimated US$ 33-35 billion in 2026.

GCC countries hold over 85% of the regional AI market, thanks to vast government investments and state-of-the-art infrastructure. AI in the GCC region, including generative AI, is expected to generate an additional economic value of US$ 21 to 35 billion annually.

According to a recent study, adoption of AI tools is rapidly growing, with 47% of MEA business leaders reporting they are in a phase of AI ‘innovation’ or ‘wide-scale adoption’.