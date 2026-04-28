University of Dubai launches fourth edition of Entrepreneurship Competition

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Dubai has officially launched the fourth edition of the University of Dubai Entrepreneurship Competition 2026, an annual entrepreneurial platform designed to inspire students, alumni, and researchers to transform innovative ideas into impactful ventures that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Registration for the competition is now open, accompanied by a series of workshops and mentoring sessions aimed at helping participating teams refine their ideas and strengthen their business pitches. The grand finale will take place on May 1, 2026, at the university’s campus in Academic City, reaffirming the university’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship at both national and international levels.

The competition targets university students, alumni who graduated within the past five years, and researchers with innovative, applicable ideas in sustainability-related fields. Participants will gain access to exceptional opportunities, including funding for winning projects, business incubation opportunities, strategic mentorship and guidance, and networking with industry leaders, investors, and key decision-makers.

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, emphasised that the competition is far more than a competitive event—it is a strategic platform for advancing innovation and entrepreneurship across Dubai and the UAE, empowering youth to transform creative ideas into successful ventures that support the nation’s vision for a sustainable and diversified economy.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mohamed Aboud, the Pitch Competition Advisor highlighted that the competition provides participants with strategic mentorship, expert guidance, and direct access to investors and decision-makers to accelerate the development and commercialisation of their projects.

Focused on sustainability and innovation, the competition offers substantial financial prizes, product and service development support, and market access through the university’s incubation center, which operates as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development startup support ecosystem.