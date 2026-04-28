Etihad Airways launches codeshare with Air Cambodia, opening gateway to Angkor Wat

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Air Cambodia have launched a codeshare partnership today, giving Etihad customers easier access to Cambodia's iconic Angkor Wat temple complex and one of Southeast Asia's most captivating destinations.

Through the partnership, Etihad customers can book flights from across its network to Siem Reap via Phnom Penh on a single ticket, with baggage checked through to their final destination. Beyond the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, the city offers vibrant night markets, traditional Khmer cuisine, and rich cultural experiences that draw visitors from across the globe. Air Cambodia passengers will also be able to book Etihad's service between Phnom Penh and Abu Dhabi.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Cambodia is an important and growing market within our network, with increasing demand for travel to and from the destination. This partnership with Air Cambodia enables us to extend that reach, providing our guests with seamless access between Siem Reap and the wider region through a single booking via Abu Dhabi.”

Eng Molina, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Cambodia, said, "This partnership with Etihad strengthens connections between Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Our passengers gain direct access to Abu Dhabi, an important hub for business, trade, and tourism, while Etihad's customers can explore Cambodia's rich cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to discover the wonders of Angkor Wat and beyond."

Additionally, Etihad guests can access Air Cambodia's Vietnam network through the airlines' interline partnership, opening up further travel options across Southeast Asia, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

Etihad launched flights to Phnom Penh in October 2025 between Abu Dhabi and the Cambodian capital.