Discover Al Shuwaib initiative strengthens community connection to natural heritage

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Discover Al Shuwaib initiative, held in Al Shuwaib area in Al Ain and organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development in partnership with the Emirates Foundation, witnessed strong community participation. The initiative reflects the Council’s efforts to activate natural and community assets and create interactive experiences that enhance people’s connection to their local environment, while promoting active and sustainable lifestyles and improving quality of life in rural areas.

Aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision, the initiative aims to design innovative community programmes that highlight the uniqueness of each area, encourage wider community engagement, support sustainable development, and strengthen national identity and connection to natural heritage.

The initiative featured a variety of activities for all age groups, including a compass navigation adventure, a mountain biking trail, educational art workshops for children, volunteering opportunities to preserve Al Shuwaib’s environment, and a tree planting campaign to promote environmental awareness and sustainability.

It also included activities under the Proud of the UAE campaign, reinforcing values of belonging and encouraging active community participation.

The initiative aimed to promote Al Shuwaib as a community tourism destination, highlighting its natural and cultural assets, including Al Shuwaib Dam and surrounding open areas, while fostering community engagement and sustainable lifestyles.

This initiative comes as part of the council’s ongoing efforts to develop impactful programmes that activate villages, showcase their environmental and tourism potential, and strengthen their role as attractive community destinations across the UAE.