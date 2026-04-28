SCC to discuss its recommendations regarding SDAD

SHARJAH, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will convene, on Thursday, 10 Dhul-Qa’dah 1447 AH, corresponding to 30 April 2026, at 10:00 a.m., for its fifteenth meeting as part of the work of the third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term, at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The agenda includes, following the approval of the minutes of the fourteenth meeting, the discussion of the SCC's recommendations regarding the policy of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD), as well as the report submitted by the Committee for Drafting Recommendations within the SCC.