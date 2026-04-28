GROW Investment Group secures in-principle approval from ADGM’s FSRA

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- GROW Investment Group, a leading Chinese global asset manager with approximately $1.5 billion in global assets under management, today announced it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) for its application of a Financial Services Permission (FSP). The firm expects formal approval in the coming weeks, a key milestone in its Middle East expansion and a reflection of its long-term optimism for the region’s capital markets. Its shareholders include US top hedge fund Lighthouse and Switzerland’s second-largest private bank, Bank Julius Baer.

GROW Investment Group’s expansion reflects the region’s competitiveness as a global financial hub, supported by three core pillars:

1. Unmatched Capital Depth & Sovereign Strength: The region’s sovereign wealth funds hold over $3.5 trillion in combined assets, providing a stable and substantial pool of long-term institutional capital.

2. World-Class Regulatory & Business Infrastructure: Abu Dhabi features a robust regulatory framework based on direct application of English common law, zero-tax incentives and seamless capital mobility, making it an ideal location for global financial institutions.

3. Strategic Geopolitical & Economic Positioning: As a hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, the region benefits from growing trade and investment, particularly the deepening economic and financial integration between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The pursuit of the Abu Dhabi licence is the result of GROW Investment Group’s long-term strategy to establish a strong presence in the Middle East.

• Early Proactive Deployment: Over two years ago, the firm launched its Middle East expansion. William Ma, Founder and Global CIO, made multiple on-site visits to conduct research, build partnerships and familiarize himself with the regional investment environment.

• Thought Leadership & Ecosystem Building: GROW Investment Group serves as a bridge between the GCC and China. William Ma has participated in key events such as Abu Dhabi Financial Week, sharing insights on global asset allocation and Chinese investment opportunities.

• Client-Centric Initiatives: The firm has organised client visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, facilitating connections with local institutions like First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to deepen cooperation.

Subject to the FSRA’s approval of the FSP, GROW Investment Group will establish an office in ADGM, providing customised onshore and offshore asset management, consulting services, as well as solutions for accessing Chinese capital markets and global multi-asset portfolios to Middle Eastern institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

William Ma stated, "The IPA from ADGM’s FSRA confirms GROW Investment Group’s compliance standards and long-term vision for the Middle East. Despite short-term market uncertainties, the region’s core strengths remain intact. We will act as a long-term partner, facilitating connections between the Middle East and global (especially Chinese) investment opportunities, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s development as a top global financial center.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said, “We congratulate GROW Investment Group on receiving the (IPA) from the FSRA. This milestone reflects the strength and efficiency of ADGM’s regulatory framework and our continued ability to attract leading global financial institutions. As firms scale their operations from Abu Dhabi, ADGM remains focused on enabling long-term, sustainable growth through a dynamic ecosystem, deep pools of capital and strong cross-border connectivity. Abu Dhabi continues to stand out for its forward-looking approach, reinforcing its positioning as a premier international hub for finance and investment.”