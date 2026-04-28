Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Serbia, Türkiye, Ireland, Poland

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) --Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received separately at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE; Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; Alison Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE; and Grzegorz Gawin, CDA of the Embassy of Poland in the UAE.

The meetings were attended by several FNC members.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Serbia, Türkiye, Ireland and Poland across various fields, particularly in parliamentary domains.

The sides commended the existing strategic partnerships in sectors such as trade, energy, culture and education, and stressed that high-level reciprocal visits contribute to advancing relations to broader horizons.

During the meetings, Ghobash addressed current regional developments and the serious repercussions stemming from the unjustified Iranian attack on the UAE and GCC countries, and its potential impact on regional security and stability, as well as on global energy markets, supply chains and international trade. He reaffirmed the UAE’s condemnation of these attacks.

He underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the FNC and parliaments of friendly countries, noting that parliamentary diplomacy is a key tool for enhancing cooperation and supporting joint efforts in international forums, particularly with regard to international peace and security amid accelerating global challenges that require unified positions.

During his meeting with the Serbian Ambassador, he highlighted the importance of aligning parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Serbia with the level of strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, through enhanced consultation, exchange of expertise and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

He also referred to the visit of President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia to the UAE in March 2026 and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which addressed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments, reiterating appreciation for Serbia’s supportive stance toward the UAE.

Ghobash also received an official invitation from Ana Brnabić, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, to visit Serbia, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and mutual keenness to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

In his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador, he commended Türkiye and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye for hosting the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and its accompanying meetings in Istanbul from 15th to 19th April 2026, praising the high level of organisation and management, which reflects Türkiye’s parliamentary and political standing regionally and internationally and its ability to provide an effective platform for dialogue among national parliaments.

He also praised the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Türkiye, noting its rapid growth and tangible progress across areas of mutual interest, and stressed the importance of maintaining this positive momentum through enhanced dialogue and coordination.

During his meeting with the Irish Ambassador, Ghobash stressed the need for parliamentary cooperation to match the level of strategic relations between the two countries, and to unify positions and visions on issues of common interest in regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

He highlighted the importance of activating the parliamentary friendship committee between the FNC and the Irish Parliament to further strengthen growing bilateral ties and expand parliamentary cooperation for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

In his meeting with the CDA of the Embassy of Poland in the UAE, he affirmed the strength of UAE-Poland relations, which have witnessed notable development over past decades across political, economic, trade, investment and cultural fields, reflecting shared commitment to further advance ties.

He stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and both chambers of the Polish Parliament to keep pace with the growing political and economic relations, support parliamentary dialogue and advance shared interests.