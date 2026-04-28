Creators Gathering among content-focused initiatives championed by UAE Government

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Creators Gathering kicked off today at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, bringing together over 1,000 content creators, media professionals and industry experts to discuss shaping the future of the Arab content economy.

Organised by Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, the event featured a dynamic agenda of panel discussions and professional workshops led by top creators, which aimed to upskill content creators and enhance their digital toolkits, while enhancing the quality and impact of Arabic content across all digital platforms.

Key highlights of the event included Ai Media Lab’s launch of Risha.ai, the first integrated Arabic artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for content creators across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event also saw creators invited to start applying for the Social Content Fund, an initiative that was announced by Creators HQ and Alfan in January 2026 during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The Creators Gathering featured a comprehensive series of panel discussions that addressed the most pressing topics in the modern digital landscape. These sessions provided a balanced mix of technical insight, career strategy, and social awareness.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, stated, “The Creators Gathering is one of a series of content-focused initiatives championed by the UAE Government, which remains committed to supporting the content industry, recognising it as a key component of the modern media landscape and a vital force in shaping human awareness.”

She added, “Demonstrating proactivity and foresight, the UAE Government has prioritised high-value, meaningful content designed to create positive social impact. Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented acceleration within this sector, driven by a growing reliance on Artificial Intelligence tools, which already increased content volume by 77%.

“With approximately 86% of creators now utilising generative AI tools, we must acknowledge that new media has emerged as the primary vehicle for shaping public awareness. It does not, however, undermine the significance of conventional media.”

Experts addressed the human side of the content industry, exploring the mental health challenges, burnout, and algorithm-related pressures that creators face.

The discussions highlighted the critical need for robust support systems and analysed the unique professional ecosystem the UAE offers to foster long-term career stability for digital talent.

Several sessions on agenda were dedicated to the creator’s role during turbulent times, emphasising the transition from a digital ‘publisher’ to a socially responsible ‘influencer’.

Sessions explored how to maintain authenticity and ethics while delivering impactful, human-centred stories that resonate across borders during crises. Leaders also provided frameworks for digital crisis management, balancing the need for rapid response with the necessity of accuracy.

Speakers at Creators Gathering tackled the integration of AI in the creative process, specifically how it can be used to enhance rather than replace human creativity.

Discussions examined the balance between high-end cinematic production and the growing demand for authentic, mobile-first spontaneity, alongside practical strategies for leveraging generative AI to streamline Arabic content production.

Panellists shared professional secrets of mastering audience engagement across diverse formats. This included analysing the rise of clipping (extracting viral short-form clips from long-form content) to maximise reach, as well as the specialised techniques required for conducting deep, high-value dialogue in the booming regional podcast sector.

The event featured a live edition of the popular podcast #ABtalks, titled ‘Challenges and success — stories of influential women’. It highlighted the unique journeys of prominent regional creators.

Parallel to the main stage, the event featured several workshops designed to provide practical, hands-on upskilling.

Workshops addressed the mastery of AI and algorithms, where participants gained deep-dive insights into using Google Gemini for creative research and content generation.

Experts from YouTube and TikTok also led masterclasses on search and discovery algorithms, helping creators optimize their visibility and audience engagement.

Workshops also focused on high-level production, including a masterclass by content creator Hashim Al-Ghaili on producing high-quality content without a camera.

Other workshops included live demonstrations on CapCut for professional transitions and techniques for achieving "Hollywood-level" cinematic quality on YouTube.