National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating Financing of Terrorism & Proliferation Financing adopts key decisions, initiatives

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, adopted, during its second meeting of 2026, a comprehensive set of qualitative decisions and initiatives aimed at enhancing national readiness, advancing investigation and enforcement tools, and strengthening institutional integration among relevant entities, in support of the system’s sustainability and its ability to keep pace with regional and international developments.

According to a press release issued today, the meeting was chaired by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Chairman of the Committee, and attended by Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Head of State Security; Hamed Saif Al Zaabi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the National Committee; along with committee members and heads of subcommittees.

The committee reviewed updates on the work of technical teams and progress achieved across several regulatory and operational initiatives, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the national system and strengthen its capacity to measure and continuously improve performance.

In this context, the committee approved the restructuring of its subcommittees and the updating of their mandates to reflect current priorities and enhance coordination among concerned entities. The decisions also included the development of work methodologies and follow-up mechanisms to support more effective national-level decision-making.

As part of efforts to develop law enforcement tools and improve procedural efficiency, the committee adopted the “National Guide on Financial Intelligence and Money Laundering Investigations", which includes updated procedures for organising investigations, tracking and confiscating assets, and strengthening coordination among competent authorities to enhance outcomes. The guide also incorporates virtual assets within its scope and regulates asset recovery mechanisms, thereby improving the effectiveness and reach of financial investigations.

Reinforcing a risk-based approach, the committee approved risk assessments covering financial institutions, virtual asset service providers, and designated non-financial businesses and professions, supporting the updating of sectoral risk classifications and enabling more precise and effective supervisory and enforcement actions.

As part of national efforts to support policy development and enhance preparedness in this vital field, the committee also approved the second public version of the “National Risk Assessment for Proliferation Financing.”

Within the same framework, the committee endorsed the “National Risk Assessment for Non-Profit Organisations", aimed at strengthening transparency and applying a risk-based methodology within the sector.

The subcommittee for supervisory authorities and the subcommittee for anti-money laundering investigation entities also presented a detailed update on unlicensed activities, including key findings and outcomes achieved by the national task force established under the umbrella of the National Committee.

Balama stated that the decisions adopted during the second meeting of 2026 reflect the national system’s transition to a more advanced stage of integration and implementation through updated institutional frameworks, enhanced national guides and assessments, and improved readiness of relevant entities to address evolving risks.

He added that these steps form a key pillar in ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s framework for combating money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation, reinforcing effective governance and a risk-based approach, and enhancing the efficiency of coordinated national efforts while maintaining the integrity of the financial system and the confidence of the international community.