e& reports AED19.4 billion consolidated revenue, with 15.1% YoY growth in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- e& reported a strong start to 2026, with robust Q1 financial results, asserting the Group's leadership in shaping the digital landscape and consolidating its position as a leading global group.

The Group's consolidated revenue reached AED 19.4 billion, reflecting 15.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated net profit reached AED2.9 billion, with 3.9 per cent YoY growth (excluding the gain from the sale of Khazna). EBITDA grew by 16.5 per cent YoY, reaching AED8.6 billion.

The Group's subscriber base maintained its upward trajectory with a 30.8 per cent YoY growth, reaching 248.0 million subscribers. In its home market, e& UAE maintained its strong performance, with its subscriber base reaching 16.6 million, supported by the adoption of next-generation connectivity solutions and AI applications, which are now a vital part of customer experience.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said, “Despite economic and regional changes, our agile business model has proven e&’s inherent strength and great ability to navigate challenges. Our proactive risk-preparedness approach and international diversification have enabled us to maintain our growth momentum in our home market and internationally; a testament to e&’s agility and resilience in operating under adverse circumstances.

Today, we stand firmly on a solid foundation with a strong track record that gives us full confidence in e&’s ability to continue its upward trajectory. Throughout recent regional challenges, e& remained steadfast in fulfilling its national role by enabling business continuity, ensuring network resilience, supporting remote work and education systems, and harnessing our technological capabilities to guarantee seamless connectivity and uninterrupted digital services for all and under different circumstances. Our strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the success and resilience of our operations, underpinned by our commitment to creating sustainable shareholder value. We continued to deliver growth, with consolidated revenues of AED19.4 billion and EBITDA of AED8.6 billion, marking year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 16.5% respectively. This performance reinforces our position as a driving force in the region's digital economy and a leading enabler of future-defining intelligent solutions.

We remain deeply inspired by the UAE's visionary leadership, which has fostered a stable, growth-oriented environment while remaining agile and resilient in even the most challenging circumstances, enabling us to thrive and strive for more with confidence to keep delivering continuous success.”