UAE President receives Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi and directs naming of Abu Dhabi street in his honour

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi and members of his family.

The meeting discussed the contributions of the founding generation and their role in building the UAE. His Highness presented His Excellency with a collection of photographs documenting key moments from his service to the nation, including occasions with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Highness noted that the presentation reflects the UAE’s appreciation for Al Hashemi’s dedication and service, and wished him continued good health and wellbeing.

His Highness affirmed that recognising such contributions is a longstanding approach in the UAE, helping sustain a culture of service and strengthen social cohesion rooted in national identity.

His Highness the President also directed that a street in Abu Dhabi be named after Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, in recognition of his contributions as one of the early generation who accompanied the Founding Father and played a key role in the UAE’s development. The gesture reflects the UAE’s enduring values of dedication, service and commitment passed down through generations.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the initiative and conveyed his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, officials, UAE citizens and guests.