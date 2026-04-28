Dubai Health Board commends progress in Dubai’s scientific research ecosystem and its role in advancing human health

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health’s Board of Directors convened a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors. During the meeting, held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, the Board commended the progress of Dubai’s scientific research ecosystem, its growing international standing, and its role in advancing health for humanity and enhancing quality of life.

The meeting, held virtually, was attended by Board members Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Dr. Amer Sharif, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi. The Board reviewed progress across care, learning and discovery, and discussed the continued development of Dubai’s health system.

Since the establishment of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in 2016, scientists from Dubai Health and MBRU have published 2,362 papers in leading international peer-reviewed journals. A number of scientists have also been named to Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% most-cited scientists in each of the past four years, reflecting Dubai Health’s growing international standing within the global healthcare and scientific community.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed the Board members and commended their efforts to advance Dubai’s healthcare sector, strengthen its global leadership and enhance health outcomes, in line with the leadership’s vision for a future-ready healthcare system.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said: “We are proud of the remarkable progress of our healthcare system, the strong performance of Dubai Health’s research mission, and its contribution to advancing health for humanity and enhancing quality of life. I extend my sincere appreciation to our teams and scientists for their dedicated efforts and encourage them to continue this path in service of humanity.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai places a high priority on scientific research as a key pillar in advancing the healthcare system and enhancing the quality of its services. It plays a central role in driving medical innovation and strengthening efforts in prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”

H.H. added: “Dubai Health’s research achievements reflect the emirate’s steady progress in adopting the latest practices and applying knowledge to serve humanity, contributing to the development of a future-ready healthcare system that supports our ambitions for the years ahead.”

In a step that reinforces Dubai’s position on the global scientific research map, scientists from Dubai Health and MBRU published a study in Nature Medicine, one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed medical journals, known for its rigorous and highly selective review standards. The journal publishes pioneering research that advances medical practice and helps shape health strategies worldwide. The cover of the issue, which features the study, presents a creative design by Maryam AlHathboor and Fatima Baobaid of the Dubai Health team. The artwork frames Dubai’s iconic skyline and landmarks alongside a representation of human DNA rendered in khoos, an Emirati weaving tradition based on woven palm fronds. This artistic approach reflects the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as a global model for innovation and a hub for science and knowledge.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chairperson of the MBRU Council, said: “The progress achieved by Dubai Health and MBRU reflects the maturity of our integrated academic health system, where care, learning, and discovery work seamlessly to advance research and translate it into evidence-based care for patients.”

She emphasised Dubai Health’s advanced research infrastructure and the integration between healthcare facilities and specialised laboratories, creating an environment for research aligned with the highest global standards.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “Dubai continues to build an integrated health system supported by a research infrastructure that combines clinical care, medical education, and research. This reinforces our ability to develop evidence-based care models and supports decision-makers in shaping effective health strategies.”

He added: “The publication of this study in Nature Medicine is a significant milestone in the maturity of Dubai’s research landscape and reflects the calibre of our national talent in building knowledge tailored to our population, while making a meaningful contribution to global medical science.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU said: “We are proud of the progress achieved, made possible by the vision of our leadership and the Board's continued support, which has strengthened the competitiveness of our research efforts. We remain committed to fostering an environment that empowers our talents to produce impactful outputs that serve our community and align with global healthcare advancements.”

Dubai Health and MBRU continue to advance their research contributions through an integrated academic health system, supported by 10 specialised research centres operating in synergy across multiple medical disciplines and enabling scientists to translate knowledge into practical applications.