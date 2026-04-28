Hamdan bin Zayed reviews fisheries co-op strategy to boost local produce

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received the board of directors of the Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, chaired by Saif Saif Ghanem Saif Al Suwaidi, at Al Nakheel Palace.

The meeting focused on the ADFCS's new strategy to develop the sector, enhance local produce and support marine sustainability in line with UAE food security goals.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underlined that the support extended to the fishing sector by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the leadership’s commitment to strengthening food security and ensuring the sustainability of marine resources, contributing to the growth of this vital sector.

The strategy focuses on empowering fishermen, improving supply chain efficiency, enhancing post-harvest services, reducing waste, and boosting the competitiveness of local products. It also includes expanding the society’s operations across Al Dhafra Region, particularly in Al Mirfa, Delma Island and Al Sila, to facilitate the collection and marketing of fishermen’s catch and improve supply systems.

Further initiatives include developing infrastructure and support services, as well as launching programmes to train and attract Emirati talent, ensuring the sustainability of the profession.

For his part, Al Suwaidi described the strategy as a qualitative step towards supporting fishermen and strengthening the sector’s contribution to the local economy while maintaining environmental balance.