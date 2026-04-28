Digital Dubai launches AI Integration Matrix Framework to accelerate AI adoption across government

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a milestone that reflects its commitment to institutionalising the use of advanced digital technologies within an integrated and interconnected government ecosystem, Digital Dubai has released a whitepaper introducing the AI Integration Matrix Framework for Dubai Government entities.

The strategic document, developed by a Digital Dubai team led by Eng. Abdullah bin Kenaid Al Falasi, Director of the Infrastructure and Operations Department, aims to enable government entities to adopt AI through a structured and systematic approach, transitioning from standalone initiatives toward a fully integrated ecosystem built on coordination and interoperability.

The release forms part of Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to advance a smart, connected government model that reinforces Dubai’s global leadership as a future-ready digital city guided by a proactive, human-centric vision. The document addresses one of today’s most pressing government challenges: deploying AI effectively and in a balanced manner across diverse government functions.

The paper emphasises that successful AI implementation depends not only on developing models and applications, but fundamentally on data quality and governance. It highlights the critical importance of systematic data management, ensuring accuracy and reliability, and adhering to ethical and regulatory frameworks as essential enablers of sustainable and impactful outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The launch of the AI Integration Matrix Framework marks a pivotal milestone in our transition from adopting AI to embedding it across a fully integrated government ecosystem. This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a government that operates as one interconnected system with people at the heart of transformation. At its core, the document underscores that impactful AI is not merely a set of tools or isolated solutions, but a comprehensive direction that reshapes how government works and strengthens its ability to deliver tangible and sustainable impact.”

He added: “This framework provides a clear methodology that enables government entities to organise efforts, define priorities, and ensure alignment across initiatives, supporting optimal leverage of AI at all levels. It contributes to building a government model founded on the integration of data, technologies, and processes, enhancing decision-making, improving quality of life, and strengthening the city’s readiness for the future.”

In this context, Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “The AI Integration Matrix Framework marks a strategic step in advancing a unified institutional approach to adopting AI technologies across the Government of Dubai, driving the shift from isolated initiatives to a fully integrated ecosystem built on coordination and alignment.

The framework reflects our commitment to enhancing the readiness of government entities to leverage AI in a systematic and effective way, supporting the development of more efficient, proactive, and human-centric digital services. Through this framework, we are empowering entities to build sustainable capabilities and adopt innovative operating models, ultimately improving government performance and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in harnessing AI to serve people and shape the future.”

Khalifa Al Marri, CEO of the Shared Government Services Sector at Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “The AI Integration Matrix Framework underscores our commitment to advancing Dubai’s vision of a unified, integrated government which prioritises serving people. It empowers government entities to develop a holistic view of the AI ecosystem and accelerates the shift from pilot or limited applications to the full-scale integration of AI across government operations. This, in turn, ensures maximum value from these technologies and further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global leader in AI adoption.”

The document introduces a practical model based on the AI Integration Matrix, which classifies AI use cases into four strategic quadrants that collectively form an integrated ecosystem: internal agents that support operational processes and enhance efficiency, internal Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems that enable access to institutional knowledge and support informed decision-making, external agents that deliver intelligent and interactive services to customers and external RAG systems that provide information and knowledge services to the public.

This classification enables government entities to develop a comprehensive vision for their AI ecosystem, prioritise investments effectively, and avoid duplication or fragmentation of technology initiatives.

For his part, Eng. Abdullah bin Kenaid Al Falasi, Director of the Infrastructure and Operations Department at Digital Dubai, said: “The AI Integration Matrix represents a foundational step toward strengthening flexible and scalable infrastructure that supports the responsible and effective deployment of AI across Dubai Government. The success of these technologies depends not only on applications, but also on platform readiness, system integration, data reliability, and their ability to operate within a unified operational ecosystem.”

He added: “The framework enables government entities to deploy AI solutions within secure and sustainable technical environments, strengthening integration between digital infrastructure and operational capabilities, and accelerating the transition toward an AI-powered digital government capable of responding to future needs.”

The document notes that while many government entities have already begun adopting AI, these efforts may remain fragmented, limiting their overall strategic impact.

The framework therefore provides a clear roadmap for moving from isolated pilots or limited adoption toward the institutionalisation of AI within an integrated government operating model, ensuring maximum value from these technologies. It supports the development of interconnected digital ecosystems where systems operate collaboratively rather than independently, enhancing operational efficiency, improving service quality, and enabling data-driven decision-making while strengthening coordination across government entities through a unified AI vision.

The document highlights that the framework has already been applied internally within Digital Dubai, guiding the deployment of more than 100 AI systems across multiple sectors. This implementation enhanced visibility of AI initiatives, strengthened coordination among teams, and reduced project overlap.

The practical application demonstrates the framework’s ability to transform the management of AI initiatives by improving clarity, coordination, and systematic execution across government entities.

One of the key challenges addressed by the document is the question many government entities face: where should they begin with AI adoption?

The framework provides a practical answer through clear classification of use cases, structured prioritisation methodologies, and an integrated vision linking initiatives together, accelerating adoption while reducing risks associated with unstructured experimentation.

The AI Integration Matrix has been designed as a globally adaptable model, offering a clear methodology that can be tailored to different government contexts while maintaining core principles of integration and balance.

This reflects Digital Dubai’s role in developing innovative government models with global applicability, particularly amid the rapid acceleration of AI adoption worldwide.