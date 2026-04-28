Dubai Islamic Bank posts AED1.799 billion net profit in Q1/26

DUBAI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM)-- Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) recorded a net profit after tax of AED1.799 billion during the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED1.798 billion in the same period of 2025.

Net profit before tax reached AED2.126 billion, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 1 percent. The bank reported operating revenues of AED3.548 billion, marking a 13 percent increase, while operating profit rose 12 percent to AED2.546 billion.

Total assets reached approximately AED419.916 billion by the end of March 2026. Customer deposits amounted to AED322 billion, reflecting 1 percent growth since the beginning of the year. The bank maintained robust capital levels, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6 percent. The capital adequacy ratio reached 15.8 percent, exceeding regulatory requirements to support sustainable growth plans.

Data showed funded income grew by 5 percent year-on-year to AED2.3 billion. Non-funded income increased by 30 percent to AED1.249 billion, reflecting diversified income sources. Liquidity levels remained strong, with the liquidity coverage ratio at 121 percent. The net stable funding ratio reached 106 percent, both remaining comfortably above regulatory benchmarks.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, stated that the first-quarter results reflect the strength of the UAE economy. He noted the bank’s performance embodies scale, discipline and strategic consistency, with net financing assets and sukuk investments reaching AED364 billion. He affirmed the bank’s ongoing role as a leading financial institution supporting the real economy through strong governance.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the bank began 2026 with strong momentum. He highlighted the increasing balance in the income structure, noting that the growth in both funded and non-funded income reflects an expanded business scope and overall diversification.