European Union reaffirms commitment to Gulf security

BRUSSELS,28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and stability of the Gulf region, as well as regional peace and security.

Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative (EUSR) for the Gulf region, emphasised following a meeting with the heads of missions of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States in Brussels that the EU remains committed to establishing a strategic partnership with Gulf countries. He reiterated the Union's adherence to their security and the broader regional safety.

In a statement, he noted that intensive discussions were held with Gulf diplomats regarding regional developments over the recent period.