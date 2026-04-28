Ministry of Economy & Tourism blocks 13,667 violating websites during first quarter

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A regulatory campaign by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism resulted in the blocking of 13,667 violating websites during the first quarter of 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of nearly 400 percent. This brings the total number of sites blocked since the launch of the InstaBlock Lab in February 2025 to 47,667.

The campaign, part of the InstaBlock initiative, utilises artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring and immediate processing of copyright infringement reports in creative content and digital broadcasting.

Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector, stated that the initiative reflects the effectiveness of the national approach to protecting intellectual property and fostering a secure digital environment that supports innovation and global competitiveness.

The ministry coordinated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and stakeholders including Abu Dhabi Media Network, MBC Shahid, OSN, Yango Play, STARZPLAY, the Brand Owner Council and Nissan Middle East. Enforcement intensified during Ramadan to combat increased broadcasting violations. Records show immediate blocks during the holy month rose from 62 sites in 2023 to 1,117 in 2024, 2,217 in 2025 and 5,677 in 2026.

Beyond enforcement, the campaign aimed to raise community awareness regarding the importance of accessing creative works through official and licensed sources. The ministry emphasised that these efforts align with the "We the UAE 2031" vision to protect the knowledge-based economy and enhance the country's international standing in digital content protection.