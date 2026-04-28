UAE President and Swedish Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic sectors, renewable energy, sustainability, technology and artificial intelligence, among other areas that represent shared development priorities, in a manner that supports mutual interests and contributes to sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to continuing to strengthen UAE–Sweden relations and expand their development partnership in a way that supports their mutual interests.

They also reviewed a number of regional issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.