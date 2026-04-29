Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs wins 38 medals at Taekwondo Talent Championship

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs (SWSC) won 38 medals at the Taekwondo Talent Championship held on Sunday at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, delivering a strong performance at the inaugural event.

The championship drew 445 male and female athletes representing 19 clubs from across the UAE.

SWSC secured 17 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals, and won first place in the junior, youth and senior categories.

The 17 gold medals were won by Mawar Aisha bint Mohammed, Noon Maryam Mohi El-Din, Alhan Jassim Mohammed, Ghanima Mohammed Hassan, Salama Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Alia Nabil Ashour, Menna Fatima Mohi El-Din, Maria Bader Al-Ansari, Rital Ghazi Al-Nuaimat, Salha Saad Al-Obaidli, Rania Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Maryam Jassim Mohammed, Fatima Saad Muftah, Salma Najib Al-Zaabi, Hind Osama Al-Salmi, Talin Willy, and Salma Ahmed Al-Sayed.

The club's female athletes also added 12 silver medals through Haya Mohammed Saleh, Hour Aref Abdullah, Hamda Yousef Hameed, Reem Yousef Hameed, Meera Mohammed Younis, Malak Tayseer Al Saadi, Amna Juma Al Kindi, Yumna Yasser Al Karimi, Shaikha Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Mariam Sayed Ahmed, Shamma Mohammed Al Suwaidi, and Nouran Hamdi Abdulkarim, in addition to 9 bronze medals through Maitha Mohammed Younis, Hala Tayseer Al Saadi, Maitha Nasser Saeed, Hind Ahmed Al Dhanhani, Al Anoud Ali Saeed, Azza Osama Al Salmi, Rayan Najib Al Zaabi, Sadeel Ahmed Al Ahmad, and Jana Yousef Hameed.

At the level of the other clubs within the organisation, Sheikha Mohammed Ahmed of Kalba Women's Sports Club won a silver medal, in addition to nine bronze medals won by Al-Yazia Adnan Abdullah Al-Hammadi, Mariam Ibrahim Ahmed, Reem Rashid Saeed Al-Ziyoudi, Ghala Mohammed Saleh, Moksiya Hussein, Hams Ahmed Ibrahim, Ruqaya Mohammed Al-Sharari, Hamda Mustafa Bijal, and Afraa Majid Issa.

The club also secured third place in the junior category.

Meanwhile, Fatima Khalid Al-Hammadi of Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club also made her mark, winning a silver medal.

The championship is part of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sport initiative, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, to expand the base of participants and discovering promising talents, within a national system that seeks to prepare a new generation of athletes.

Abdullah Hatem, Technical Director of Taekwondo at Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs, said the event highlighted strong technical levels and competitive depth among clubs.

He attributed the results to structured training programmes combining technical and physical preparation, supported by training camps, external competitions and continuous performance monitoring.

He added that the club is focused on developing a promising generation of athletes capable of progressing to higher levels of competition.