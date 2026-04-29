Syrian Endowments Minister praises UAE’s approach to promoting tolerance, peace

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri has praised the United Arab Emirates for promoting the humanitarian values of Islam and advancing a model based on tolerance, coexistence and respect for cultural diversity.

He said the UAE’s approach to highlighting the core principles of Islam - including respect for other cultures - has positioned it as a global model for peaceful coexistence among more than 200 nationalities, as well as a platform for initiatives supporting global peace.

His remarks came during a visit to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by its Chairman, Omar Habtoor Al Darei, and other officials.

Al Darei briefed the Syrian minister on the authority’s achievements and its approach to managing religious affairs, including efforts to develop a balanced Islamic discourse aligned with evolving societal needs in education, awareness and guidance.

He underscored the UAE leadership’s commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace, and its continued support for the authority and its initiatives.

Shukri expressed appreciation for the authority’s strategy and its use of advanced digital technologies in delivering services, and voiced interest in strengthening cooperation and coordination to support institutional development.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in religious affairs, including the exchange of expertise and training of Imams and religious leaders to promote the values and message of Islam.