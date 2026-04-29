Sharjah Department of Human Resources organises Cyber Capabilities Development Programme

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR), in cooperation with the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, part of the Sharjah Digital Department, has launched the "Cyber Capabilities Development Programme" to enhance the efficiency of government personnel and improve digital readiness in the emirate.

The programme runs until October 2026 and targets Sharjah government employees working in information technology and information security, as well as other relevant personnel.

The programme aims to raise security awareness, develop employee skills, and empower them to effectively address emerging cyber threats and challenges. It also prepares them to implement the latest concepts and technologies in protecting systems and data, thereby enhancing the readiness of government entities and ensuring business continuity and the sustainability of their digital security.

It consists of a specialised training series in cybersecurity, offering practical and applied workshops covering modern and advanced topics. It focuses on the technical and professional aspects related to protecting systems and data.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) and Head of SDHR, affirmed that implementing these specialised programmes embodies the importance of cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar in enhancing the efficiency of government work and ensuring service continuity.

He added that it supports efforts to build digital awareness, strengthen institutional capacity and improve readiness to address evolving cyber challenges.

For his part, Engineer Abdulnasser Obaid Bukhatir, Director of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, said the programme is central to building an advanced cybersecurity system based on proactive risk management and resilience.

He noted that rapid digital transformation requires models capable of anticipating and addressing risks, and said the initiative aims to equip national talent with the skills needed to protect digital assets and support sustainable operations.