Dubai set to host Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup on May 2

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup will take place on 2nd to 3rd May at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, bringing together nine of the UAE’s leading clubs and academies.

The championship offers a prize pool exceeding AED1 million, to be awarded to the top three clubs across all divisions.

Preliminary rounds will take place on Saturday, with finals scheduled for Sunday.

The team-based competition will feature four divisions — adults, under-18, under-16, and under-14 — with formats varying depending on the number of participating clubs, including best-of-three matchups and round-robin stages leading to the final rounds.

The event is regarded as one of the key competitions on the local calendar, reflecting its competitive value and strong standing within the UAE jiu-jitsu landscape.

Last year’s edition saw four different clubs claim titles across the divisions, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club winning the under-14 category, Al Ain taking the under-16, Al Jazira securing the under-18, and Baniyas claiming the adult title. The spread of titles highlighted the depth of competition across clubs and points to a more competitive edition this year.

“The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a key fixture in the local season. It brings together the country’s leading clubs in a team-based format that emphasises collective performance and gives athletes a valuable opportunity to test their readiness in a strong competitive environment," said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

He added that domestic competitions play a central role in expanding participation, strengthening pathways across age groups, and reinforcing the role of clubs in developing athletes. This ultimately supports the national teams and enhances their ability to compete at continental and international levels.

Ribamar Santiago, Head Coach of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, last year’s adult champions, said, “Team competitions are built on a sequence of connected matches, not a single bout. That requires careful management of each contest within the overall team strategy. This year’s edition will be more demanding, given the level of preparation across clubs.”