95% of Europe records above-average temperatures during 2025

BRUSSELS, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 95 percent of Europe experienced above-average annual temperatures in 2025, according to the European State of the Climate (ESOTC) 2025 report published today.

Warming is reducing snow and ice cover, while dangerously high surface air temperatures, drought, and heatwaves, as well as record-high ocean temperatures, are affecting regions across the continent, from the Arctic to the Mediterranean. The result is increasing impacts – from record heatwaves over land and at sea, to devastating wildfires, and accelerating biodiversity loss – with consequences for societies and ecosystems across Europe.

The ESOTC report is produced by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by ECMWF, and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and brings together the work of around 100 scientific contributors.

It provides a comprehensive overview of key changes in climate indicators for the world’s fastest-warming continent, including cold environments, marine ecosystems, rivers and lakes, wildfire risk, and more.

Much of Europe saw drier-than-average conditions in 2025, but with strong regional contrasts. A large area from northwestern to eastern Europe saw below-average precipitation, and it was one of Europe’s three driest years for soil moisture since 1992.

The annual average sea-surface temperature (SST) for the European region was the highest on record for the fourth consecutive year. Marine heatwaves affected 86 percent of the region, with 36 percent experiencing ‘severe’ or ‘extreme’ conditions – the highest proportion on record.

In 2025, sub-Arctic Norway, Sweden and Finland recorded their worst heatwave on record with 21 straight days and temperatures exceeding 30°C within the Arctic Circle itself.