Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Archaeology Authority

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree adopting the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA).

The decree stipulates that the general organisational structure of the SAA shall be approved.

It also stipulates that the Sharjah Executive Council shall issue, by its decisions, the detailed organisational structure of the Authority and the necessary decisions to implement this decree, including the approval of job descriptions for the functions of the Authority’s organisational units in line with their competencies, and the creation, merger, or abolition of any organisational units under the departments included in the general organisational structure.