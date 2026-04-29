Khalifa University to showcase innovative projects at 'Make it in the Emirates'

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Wednesday announced its participation in the Make it in the Emirates 2026, where it will showcase a portfolio of advanced research technologies alongside a dynamic, multi-day engagement programme led by the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the university’s commercialisation and technology transfer platform.

This year’s participation expands Khalifa University's 2025 presence at the event to deliver a fully immersive ‘Lab-to-Market’ engagement experience.

Across four days, the Khalifa University booth will serve as a live platform for innovation exchange, featuring multiple structured sessions, with KUEC hosting a series of curated talks, founder stories, and hands-on workshops demonstrating research commercialisation.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said,“Khalifa University's participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 is a direct expression of the UAE's commitment to building an economy driven by knowledge and local production. The technologies on display, with an engagement-driven approach, reinforce Khalifa University’s commitment to not only developing breakthrough innovations, but also enabling the ecosystem required to commercialise them at scale.”

Amal Al Jaberi, CEO of Khalifa University Enterprises Company, said, “Platforms like Make it in the Emirates remain critical in accelerating this transition, connecting research-driven innovation with industrial partners, investors, and market opportunities that enable technologies to scale and create real economic impact.”