FAHR launches 'HR 2.0 Talent Management' programme

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the “HR 2.0 Talent Management” programme, to empower government HR leaders and strengthen the readiness of national competencies for the future.

The initiative aims to position national talent as a strategic partner in government development, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a flexible, innovation-driven and future-ready government.

Delivered in partnership with global consultancy firm PwC, the programme is designed to empower HR leaders to design and deploy practical, integrated HR strategies directly aligned with national priorities.

It further enables them to lead institutional transformation, foster greater integration across federal entities, and drive the transition toward a “Future Human Resources” model, which actively strengthens the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Faisal bin Butti Al Muhairi, FAHR Director-General, said the programme reflects efforts to develop government human capital and prepare leaders to meet future demands through modern, flexible HR models.

He added that it supports the use of data and artificial intelligence in decision-making and institutional transformation, contributing to improved government performance.

The programme also serves as a national platform for exchanging expertise and enhancing integration among government entities, thereby supporting the development of a cohesive government system capable of achieving the nation's objectives in human capital competitiveness.

It examines the impact of AI and advanced technologies on jobs and work systems, including evolving roles, skills and work patterns, and aims to equip HR leaders to anticipate and manage these changes.

The first module was launched with 25 HR leaders from 25 federal entities, focusing on strategic leadership, talent management, workforce planning, data-driven decision-making and organisational transformation.

The programme includes specialised modules on digital transformation and AI, as well as data analytics to enhance decision-making and efficiency.

Designed in line with global best practices, it combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications, including case studies and simulations of real-world HR challenges.

FAHR said the programme will run in multiple phases throughout the year, with eight training modules planned and future expansion to broaden participation and align with national HR initiatives.